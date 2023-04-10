Will BTS’ SUGA play basketball in celebrity games like Ranveer Singh, Simu Liu, Chris Brown as NBA ambassador?

BTS member SUGA was recently announced as the new global ambassador for the professional basketball league NBA (National Basketball Association). Overjoyed by the news fans celebrated the Korean star’s achievement as he is known to be a huge fan of the sport since his childhood. Now in a new video shared by the NBA, the BTS member has expressed his love for the game.

SUGA about watching his first live game

In the video, SUGA can be heard talking about his visit to Tokyo, Japan when he met the Golden State Warriors team and interacted with Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka and more. He further mentions watching his first live NBA game after performing at the Grammys with Lil Nas X. SUGA went to watch a game with American singer-songwriter MAX with who he has collaborated twice now. Watching the play between tufts of sleep, he expressed falling for Damian Lillard’s form.

Since then, the player has sent a video message to SUGA, which not only shocked him but also made him extremely happy as Dame Lillard reminded him of his all-time favourite player Allen Iverson.

Is SUGA willing to play basketball?

The BTS member recalled his journey of first starting to like the sport. It all seemingly began from his lack of skills at football as the young boy then looked for another sport to deep dive into and found basketball. Getting somewhat good at it, SUGA spoke about being scouted for playing but as his height did not grow above 174 cm, he stuck to enjoying it as a hobby. After being asked if he would one day play in an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, a flustered SUGA replied how he would have to practice for months.

The BTS member spoke about stars like J.Cole and Chris Brown dunking fabulously well and said that he was nowhere as good as them. However, our previous look at SUGA playing during the MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships says otherwise.

