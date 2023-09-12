Will BTS' V return to acting? Layover singer reveals plans to try THIS genre on IU's Palette

BTS' V recently appeared on IU's musical talk show IU's Palette. Throughout the video, IU made V feel very comfortable and they had some adorable interactions while talking about his new music, acting plans, promotions, and much more. They also sang together, showcasing their unique voices and visuals together.

V on IU’s Palette reveals about Layover

V revealed that he came to the show because many of his fans requested him after seeing J-Hope on it. Also, IU cutely promised V to make this “ the best thing V chose to do in 2023". The duo revealed that they had met before and had become close friends because of their shared love of music. IU expressed her happiness that V, who is known for his love of jazz and classical music, had been able to make an album that reflected those interests. V talked about his hiatus and his album, and how he had tried to put his whole self into it. He said that he named the album Layover because it represented a turning point for him like he was just beginning to paint the picture that is Kim Taehyung. “This is my turning point From starting point to turning point Then I reach the arrival point at the end.” The singer mentioned that he had originally planned to release the album in December, but he felt that there were still some parts that were not up to his standards, so he postponed the release. Talking about the title track, Slow Dancing, he said,”I think it'd be nice to listen to my title when the wind blows by very slowly” V then performed "Slow Dancing" with IU, and the duo seemed to enjoy the song. V was also impressed with the musical team behind Palette. When IU asked V which song was his favorite on the album, he quickly named Slow Dancing.“ Slow Dancing since I like dancing slowly”. The singer named the album’s inspiration to be David Bowie. “ It was so inspiring I wanted the overall vibe and face expression to be in that style”

V talks about his future acting plans on IU’s Palette

When asked by IU if he plans to act in the future, the Slow Dancing singer said he wants to try thriller roles. “Do you know the Netflix series The end of the fucking world? I love that series. My thoughts on acting completely changed after I watched that. When people ask me, Is there a role you want to play? I tell them Protagonist of The End of the Fucking World.” The duo went on to play a game about slang terms, where V won and received a strawberry cake because he likes strawberries. They then proceeded to do a "color switch," which was named by NewJeans' Danielle to describe the moment the artists exchanged songs.

Before the color switch moment, IU wanted the Rainy Days singer to join her in doing what seemed like a cute pose. Though he was initially skeptical, they both ended up doing the cute pose. After that, V and IU dueted IU’s Ending Scene.

For IU’s part of color Switch she lent her lovely vocals to V's song Love Me Again and performed her own version of it. Her beautiful vocals and high note surprised V, who then expressed his appreciation for her talent. V and IU also expressed their appreciation for their fans and how well they know them and their music. “The interpretation created by fans is the best interpretation That's right, there's no better interpretation than that No one in this world who knows me better than my fans.” The Love Me Again singer then proceeded to say that even his dad doesn’t know him that well. The singer later while closing the show appreciated IU’s band once again and said kind words to ARMY. “A.R.M.Y, I know you waited longer than a year and a half, I pulled out all the stops for this album It's my new starting point and also a turning point for a persona called "V" I have aspirations to try more songs and diverse music genres by this album hope you love it a lot I missed you a lot too I'll repay you with my love in various ways.”

