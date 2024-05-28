Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as the lead characters, has become one of the most popular K-drama series in recent times not just domestically but also internationally. Despite having a Monday-Tuesday release, the show has managed to gain high ratings and views from the audience. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, the K-drama is based on the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

Lovely Runner’s plot

The plot of the show follows Ryu Seon Jae and Im Sol, who live completely different lives. Ryu Sun Jae grows up to become a popular celebrity, whereas Im Sol lives every day full of struggles as she lost her legs due to an accident. However, Ryu Seon Jae’s kind words lead Im Sol to completely change her outlook on life and she becomes his die-hard fan. But one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated.

In a miraculous twist, Im Sol suddenly travels back in time and meets Ryu Seon Jae's high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Will Lovely Runner get a happy ending?

In episode 15 of Lovely Runner, the narrative progresses into an alternate timeline where Ryu Seon Jae does not fall in love with Im Sol during their high school years. In this reality, they don’t even become friends. Im Sol successfully conceals her identity from him and maintains her distance, believing that doing so will protect him. She is convinced that Ryu Seon Jae meets a tragic end every time he gets close to her.

However, fate ensures that Im Sol and Ryu Seon Jae's paths cross once again. Inevitably, he is drawn to her and begins to develop romantic feelings. Additionally, he experiences sudden flashbacks from other timelines where he met Im Sol.

There is a possibility for a happy ending, as their paths intersect regardless of the timeline. They seem destined to be together, and perhaps in this timeline, things will finally work out. Furthermore, Taesung is determined to apprehend the taxi driver, and this time, justice might prevail with the perpetrator serving his deserved time in prison.

Will Lovely Runner get a realistic ending?

Alternatively, Lovely Runner might have a sad ending. Despite Im Sol and Ryu Seon Jae being destined to be together, the story could lead to unfortunate circumstances. In every timeline, Im Sol is attacked by the taxi driver, and Ryu Seon Jae's efforts to save her ultimately result in his demise. Even in the current timeline, with Ryu Seon Jae regaining his memories and reuniting with Im Sol, their fate might still be tragic.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. The final episode of the show will air on May 28, 2024, at 20:50 KST.

However, only time will tell how the story pans out. What do you think might happen in the final episode?

