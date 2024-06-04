Will Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Seung Hyub's fictional band ECLIPSE perform at KCON LA? Lovely Runner side reacts to rumors

Reports surfaced claiming that Lovely Runner’s fictional boy group ECLIPSE would grace the stage at KCON LA, but the series has swiftly dismissed the rumors. The group, led by Baek In Hyuk and comprising Ryu Sun Jae, Baek In Hyuk (N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk), showcased their talent through various tracks within the series and even contributed original OSTs.

Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE to perform at KCON LA?

According to recent reports in the broadcasting industry on June 3rd, the four members of fictional boy band ECLIPSE from Lovely Runner, featuring Byeon Woo Seok and singer-actors Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, and Yang Hyuk, are in talks to take the stage at KCON LA from July 26th to 28th.

Once the members' schedules are aligned, fans can anticipate witnessing ECLIPSE's live performance, stepping out of the drama realm and into reality.

However, the broadcasting agency tvN, responsible for the series, has issued an official statement regarding the news. On June 4th, Lovely Runner's side released a statement to Newsen, clarifying that the report of ECLIPSE appearing at KCON is misinformation and untrue.

However, fans eager to see actor Byeon Woo Seok won't be disappointed, as he's gearing up for his fan meet titled Summer Letter across various parts of Asia. This presents an opportunity for fans to greet the star in person. The demand for tickets has been so overwhelming that websites crashed under the heavy traffic as fans rushed to secure their spots to meet the Lovely Runner star.

More about Lovely Runner and ECLIPSE

Since their debut in the drama's premiere episode, ECLIPSE has captured the hearts of fans, sparking requests for a concert or album release, despite the group being fictional. Their music resonated deeply, with songs like Sudden Shower, performed by Byeon Woo Seok (aka Ryu Sun Jae for Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol), soaring to the top five on the MelOn music chart, fueling even more enthusiasm among viewers.

With their songs gaining widespread acclaim, fans took to social media, urging ECLIPSE to appear on music broadcasts or, ideally, to organize a live concert. Adding to the excitement, Lee Seung Hyub, portraying Baek In Hyuk in the series and a member of N.Flying, shared his thoughts on the drama in a recent interview.

According to Star News Lee Seung Hyub revealed that he had discussions with his fellow actors from the band about their shared desire to promote together. Since their rehearsals for Lovely Runner began, they frequently talked about the thrill of performing together.

He mentioned that Byeon Woo Seok, who also possesses remarkable singing talent despite being an actor, showed eagerness about the prospect of performing. Seung Hyub emphasized his belief that their joint performance would bring immense joy to their fans.

