Will Cardi B make an appearance in You Season 4? Here's what Penn Badgley has to say

Cardi B and Penn Badgley's internet friendship left everyone excited and after Netflix jokingly petitioned for the rapper to be a part of the show, Cardi B also made a pitch for herself to be on the next season with an exciting storyline. With all this, fans have been wondering if the WAP singer will actually make an appearance on the famed series, and in a recent interview, Penn Badgley addressed the same.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor who famously essays the role of Joe Goldberg on the show was asked about his surprising friendship with Cardi B and if she will truly guest star on the show. Responding to the question with a rather coy response, Penn said, "Well, I don't know, I definitely can't say." To further avoid any confusion about him hiding any details about Season 4, Penn later also said, "I can't say because I don't know."

Although Badgley did mention how seriously fans are cheering for the rapper to feature on the show as he added, "But there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition."

Cardi B and Penn Badgely left netizens in a tizzy with their recent Twitter exchange which started after the rapper shared a clip of Badgley where he was seen appreciating the singer. Reacting to the same, Cardi B wrote on Twitter, " "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous."

The duo's internet friendship didn't just stop there in fact, they even changed their display pictures on the microblogging site to each other's photos.

