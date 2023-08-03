Will D.P. have season 3? Jung Hae In opens up about possibilities of renewal and Koo Kyo Hwan's return

Jung Hae In spoke about D.P. Part 3 and the possibility of co-star Koo Kyo Hwan appearing in it. On August 3, the actor sat down with the press on the release of his highly awaited K-drama D.P.2. While talking about the difficulties he faced while filming and other things, he was asked about his appearance in D.P. Part 3.

Will D.P. have season 3?

The D.P.2 actor had a round table interview in Gangnam with the media where he expressed his affection for the Netflix hit and discussed his presence in part 3. A question was raised that if D.P.3 was supposed to be made in the future would he be a part of it? Jung Hae In replied by saying that of course he would definitely love to star in D.P.3 if it was to be produced. He revealed that he watched one of the interviews with the K-drama D.P.2's director and said part 3 was the writer and director's territory to work on. He mentioned Koo Kyo Hwan's character Ho Yeol by saying, "I am not really sure if Ho Yeol Hyung would be there". As Koo Kyo Hwan's character was discharged in season 2.

This point did come across the Something in the Rain actor's mind but according to his thoughts, The writer (Kim Bo Tong, Han Jun Hee) and director (Han Jun Hee) could solve this question through their script. He wondered how this would turn out and expressed, "I wish to interview the director now". Director Han Jun Hee opened up about Season 3 of the Netflix hit K-drama saying that he has not deeply discussed the next part with his fellow writer, it is not something he could do on his own will. He revealed that there were no plans about the next season in his mind explaining that if there was any room for it he would have thought about it, however, it is not something he can decide alone.

About D.P.2

D.P.2 is about Ahn Jun Ho (Jung Hae In) and Han Ho Yeol (Koo Kyo Hwan), two soldiers who chase down military defectors and bring them with utmost safety. The two faced drastic changes due to a disturbing end in the season as another issue unravels in season 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat