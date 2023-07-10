Will Doom At Your Service’s Park Bo Young be latest guest on Lee Young Ji’s YouTube show My Alcohol Diary?

As per an entertainment industry official on July tenth, Park Bo Young might be showing up in the recently famous YouTube show My Alcohol Diary and had completed the process of recording early. 'My Alcohol Diary' is a one-on-one talk show with a lot of alcohol hosted by Lee Young Ji that currently has over 3.14 million subscribers. The show discusses life and has fun moments while also establishing itself as a large-scale web show with various celebrities appearing throughout the season.

Park Bo Young’s appearance on Lee Young Ji’s My Alcohol Diary:

It is known that Park Bo Young went to My Alcohol Diary to promote the movie Concrete Utopia, which comes out on August 9th. After five years since Your Wedding, this will be her comeback to the big screen, and it will have a special significance because it is a movie about an actor trying a big challenge. Fans have secretly been anticipating Park Bo Young's appearance in My Alcohol Diary since a preview video was recently released. Lee Young Ji gave a few clues about her guest in her trailer, describing her as 'surprisingly cute.' Excited fans have speculated that Park Bo Young appeared on No Prepare and displayed her lovely chemistry with Lee Young Ji in a warm and inviting setting. Known for her adorable appeal, it seems like Park Bo Young would definitely be able to hold her own close to Lee Young Ji. Because they haven't seen her this way before, her fans are looking forward to seeing Park Bo Young having some fun while drinking.

Concrete Utopia starring Park Bo Young, Park Seo Joon and Lee Byung Hun:

The disaster drama Concrete Utopia tells the story of survivors gathered in the lone surviving imperial palace apartment in Seoul after a major earthquake. It is a brand-new adaptation based on Kim Sung Nyung's popular webtoon 'Pleasant Bullying,' which has received favorable reviews ever since it was serialized in 2014. In this film, Park Bo Young displayed her brilliant and clear acting skills as seen during the teasers and separates into a person who would rather not lose her confidence in a debacle and works with Park Seo Joon in the role of Min Sung, who is attempting to safeguard her loved ones. On August 9, the movie will be released.

