Will Dr. Romantic 3 star Kim Min Jae enlist in military band? Actor talks about wanting to return for season 4

Kim Min Jae has been rising the ladder of fame thanks to his impressive performance in multiple K-dramas. From acting as an award winning pianist to a cocky businessman to a royal physician and finally a skilled nurse, Kim Min Jae has built quite the filmography so far. As 2023 draws to a half, the star is slowly approaching the age for his military enlistment and Han Suk Kyu’s sudden revelation during a press conference about it possibly being in July has left a lot of questions for the 26 year old.

When is Kim Min Jae enlisting and will he be in the military band?

It has been reported that actor and singer Kim Min Jae will be enlisting in the military band as a part of his mandatory service opting to explore his other talents. As per the artist’s recent interview response to Ilgan Sports, he has been thinking about doing so. “I’d be so happy if I could carry out my military service while doing music. I believed it’d be such a great time if I could learn something related to my career”, Kim Min Jae said.

Furthermore, Kim Min Jae seems to be aware of the possibility of being rejected from the band and it may not all go according to his wishes. The actor seems ready to accept that while he intends to enlist in 2023, multiple factors will be weighing in on it.

Kim Min Jae’s appearance in Dr. Romantic season 4

One of the constants in the Dr. Romantic series, Kim Min Jae who plays the role of nurse Park Eun Tak has reprised his role in the 2 sequels of the show with the importance of his character growing each time. With the curiosity around the show being renewed for another season, will Kim Min Jae be able to return? The actor alongside fellow stars from the show have all expressed their love for the drama series and seem to be willing to return. And while he was cast in a supporting role, Kim Min Jae added that he was dissuaded from continuing by those around him. He, however, open to star in Dr. Romantic season 4 return should it be renewed.

