Will ‘Extraordinary You’ star Lee Jae Wook go on a date with you?

Lee Jae Wook debuted as an actor in the 2018 K-Drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ starring Hyun Bin, whose agency recruited Lee Jae Wook right away. His following supporting role in ‘Search: WWW’ (2019) got him instant recognition, and was quickly followed by roles in the movie ‘The Battle of Jangsari’ (2019) and in the K-Dramas ‘Extraordinary You’ and ‘When The Weather Is Fine’ (2020).

In October 2020, he starred in ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’, alongside Go Ara, his first leading role since starting his acting career. He played the role of Sunwoo Joon, a mysterious and aloof albeit good looking and warm-hearted soul who has his own secrets and pains. While he keeps and maintains his distant demeanor from others, always showing his best level of alpha power, he finds himself instantly drawn, captivated and hooked by Goo Ra Ra's (Go Ara) positive and childlike charms.

On April 28, 2021, he signed with C-JeS Entertainment, after his contract with the old agency had expired. In 2021, he made a special appearance in the Netflix series ‘Move to Heaven’.

