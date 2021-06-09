Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd reunite in the first visuals of the upcoming comedy series ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Comedic legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will be sharing screen space together after a while in their upcoming dark comedy series called ‘The Shrink Next Door’. Scroll further to watch the video.

A major streaming giant has just previewed its slate of original films and shows that will debut in the coming months on the platform. The first glimpses of the upcoming dark comedy series that reunites the comedic legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as a patient and shrink have been displayed amongst the slate of many shows. Will and Paul have worked together in several comedy films including ‘Anchorman’ and its sequel, as a part of the news team who changed the face of television news for the worse. Kathryn Hahn who recently garnered tremendous praise for her performance in WandaVision will also be playing an important part in the show.

According to a report in Indiewire, Paul plays a psychiatrist who often gets consulted by famous people while Will plays one of his long-term patients. The dynamic between the two starts off as a normal patient-doctor equation and at a certain point, Paul’s charming character somehow takes over Will’s life and even moves into his home to take over his family business. The show is written by Georgia Pritchett (“Succession,” “Avenue 5”) and directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”). Showalter and Rudd worked together on the cult classic “Wet Hot American Summer.”

The much-anticipated series is inspired by real events and is based on the 2019 podcast of the same name. The Shrink Next Door does not have a release date yet but it will be debuting on a major streaming platform reportedly sometime this year. Some of the other shows mentioned in the slate include the next season of ‘The Morning Show’ and Season 2 of comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ amongst others.

