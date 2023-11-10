Will FIFTY FIFTY's Keena get huge first paycheck? Fans wonder after Saena, Sio and Aran's exit from group

FIFTY FIFTY is a K-pop group under the agency ATTRAKT. Originally it was made up of Keena, Sino, Saena, and Aran but now only Keena remains a part of the group. Their song titled Cupid became a viral sensation in the international music market and helped the group accumulate massive success commercially leading to huge profits in terms of music revenue.

Will Keena secure the huge paycheck herself?

It has been reported by South Korean media outlet YTN, that FIFTY FIFTY will be receiving its first settlement this month. According to an industry insider, FIFTY FIFTY will return all the debt they owed to ATTRAKT by the end of this month. They also mentioned that since Keena is the only remaining member of FIFTY FIFTY, she will receive tens of thousands of USD.

Owing to their legal battle with the agency, most of FIFTY FIFTY's revenue came from the music they made. While there was no revenue from activities like brand partnerships or special appearances due to the lawsuit, their music revenue helped FIFTY FIFTY accumulate huge profits in a year. They were also able to pay back their debts.

The credit goes to their song Cupid and the impressive streaming numbers reflected on platforms like YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. FIFTY FIFTY is receiving the payment now since it takes around 4 to 9 months for the platforms to settle foreign payments.

What has left fans curious is whether Saena, Sio, and Aran whose contracts were terminated by ATTRAKT after Keena returned to the agency, will get their share of the revenue generated because the three members have made their intentions clear to fight the lawsuit against ATTRAKT while Keena dropped the lawsuit and rejoined the agency.

What is FIFTY FIFTY's future?

FIFTY FIFTY will undergo a reformation where it will be centered around Keena along with an addition of three new members. ATTRAKT confirmed the similar details. The agency will also be conducting its girl group audition program in collaboration with JTBC where they will select potential candidates ready to make their K-pop idol debut. It looks like the end of FIFTY FIFTY's first generation will give rise to its second generation. The basic concept and ideology of the K-pop group will remain the same but with new faces.

