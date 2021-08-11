Will GFRIEND's Yuju & Kang Daniel share their pot of rice? KONNECT Entertainment responds

According to a report by the Korean entertainment news outlet Celuv Media on August 11, former girl group GFRIEND member Yuju recently held a meeting related to an exclusive contract with KONNECT Entertainment. It was also said that the possibility of signing a contract is high.

In response to this news, a representative from KONNECT Entertainment stated that the company is planning on expanding its artist lineup, but nothing is set in stone. "Yuju is one of the artists that the company had meetings with." They did not reveal whether any contract was signed with the star.

KONNECT Entertainment was founded in 2019 by former boy group Wanna One member Kang Daniel. The company currently manages all activities of Kang Daniel and singer-songwriter-producer Chancellor. They have recently signed a contract with CL and are managing her domestic activities.

Yuju, original name Choi Yu Na, debuted in 2015 as a member of the girl group GFRIEND. She's loved for her solid vocals and skilled dancing in the group. The girl group that rose to stardom with the track Me Gustas Tu and presented pieces of art like Rough, Time for the moon night, Sunrise, disbanded on May 22 earlier this year.

After the disbanding, Yuju has kickstarted her solo career with the tracks Up and Back from Bossam: Steal the Fate OST.

