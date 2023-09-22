Will Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung starrer Moving have season 2? OTT platform CEO reacts to possibility

The popular K-drama Moving, featuring a star-studded cast including Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, and more, has just wrapped up its highly acclaimed run. Fans are now eagerly awaiting news of a potential renewal for the show. The CEO of the OTT platform that aired this hit series has also weighed in, sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Will Moving get a season 2?

Moving, a gripping series that delves into the lives of super-powered individuals who live in secrecy to protect their families from harm and exploitation, made its debut on August 9. Boasting a star-studded ensemble including Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and more, the show has recently achieved the distinction of becoming the most-watched program globally. Given the immense success of the show, it's only natural that fans are clamoring for more.

Disney+ Korea's CEO, Kim Seo Yeon, recently shared their thoughts on the possibility of a second season. They expressed enthusiasm for considering the idea, stating that they had been discussing it even before the show's remarkable success, thanks to their belief in its potential. Kim Seo Yeon also emphasized the importance of a more concrete discussion once Kang Full, the original creator and writer of the webtoon that inspired the series, returns from his break.

Moreover, they praised the show's exceptional storytelling, noting how it evolved and improved over time, becoming a turning point in the industry. With its ability to traverse multiple genres, Moving offers viewers an exciting and enjoyable experience.

More about Moving

The immensely popular K-drama, Moving, has concluded its run, leaving fans with a mix of emotions. This science fiction fantasy series has received widespread love and acclaim, and now, many viewers are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a second season.

As the final episode aired and the curtains closed on the show, the cast took to social media to say a heartfelt farewell to the characters they portrayed throughout the series. These posts provide an emotional closure for both the actors and the devoted audience.

Actors including Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, Lee Jung Ha, and Ryu Seung Ryong have bid adieu to their beloved characters. They each shared memorable moments from the show on their personal Instagram accounts, accompanied by heartfelt captions, allowing fans to reminisce about the journey they all embarked on together.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat