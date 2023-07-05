Will Han So Hee appear in upcoming K-drama Dotgabi? My Name actress' agency responds

My Name star Han So Hee has been offered many K-dramas in the past few days according to the reports. Han So Hee will be appearing in Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo Joon. She was also reported to be a part of the upcoming drama Dotgabi. Her agency has finally responded if she will participate or not.

9ato Entertainment's Response to Han So Hee's future plans

According to a South Korean media outlet, Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment has responded to the news of her new project Dotgabi. Her agency replied that her next work (K-drama) has not been decided yet. They further explained her future plans where she will be taking a break after finishing the filming of Gyeongseong Creature. Han So Hee will be completing the scheduled work which got delayed due to the filming. The Nevertheless actress will review and make a decision on the project after her work is completed.

About Dotgabi

Han So Hee is offered the role of a woman who comes off as an unattractive female during the day and beautiful at night. The K-drama Dotgabi id written by Han Ji Hoon who previously wrote River Where the Moon Rises and will be directed by the Netflix K-drama Queenmaker's director Oh Jin Seok. The K-drama has not even aired yet, the netizens have mixed reviews about the plot line of the story.

Other projects offered to Han So Hee

Han So Hee was also offered the main lead alongside Kim Seon Ho in Can This Love Be Interpreted? According to 9ato Entertainment, this K-drama is written by famous writers Hong Sisters who have previously penned Alchemy of Souls. Her agency said that she is reviewing the offer but nothing had been confirmed. Rumors also said that Han So Hee will appear in BTS' Jungkook's upcoming digital single Seven's music video. However, BIGHIT MUSIC and 9ato Entertainment have not responded to this yet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Name star Han So Hee to appear in BTS' Jungkook's solo music video? Find out