Will Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui return for season 2? Here's what we know

Released on June 7, Hierarchy has quickly become a sensation among K-drama enthusiasts. This engaging series revolves around students in an esteemed school, delving into themes of youth and romance. The finale of the show has left fans intrigued, sparking anticipation for a potential second season. Considering all these factors, it seems highly probable that Hierarchy will be renewed for another thrilling installment.

Hierarchy ending explained

By the end of the Hierarchy, most of the loose threads are sorted and the mysteries slowly get solved. It is revealed that their English teacher Han Ji Su is the murderer of Kang Ha's brother. Kang Ha finds the videotape of the event and sends it over to the police.

Jae Hi confronts Ri An and tells him that she was pregnant while she was in New York and had a miscarriage. She asks him to stay out of her father's sight and for his sake, she had isolated herself. Kang Ha conveys his feelings to her but she tells him that she has to leave to find her independence. She reunites with her mother and starts living with her.

Jooshin's bullying and school violence case comes out in the open. The principle of Jooshin is dismissed amid all this chaos and because of her manipulating ways. We see a new principle take over.

Ri An and his mother's relationship grows even more bitter as he realizes that she had been spying on him.

Hierarchy post-credit scene

Hierarchy ends by building curiosity for the next season. We see He Ra walking into the classroom to find Jae Hi's brother dead. The other students also enter the classroom to bind the dead body. Ri An's phone lights up as he receives a suspicious text. In the next shot, we see Kang Ha texting while smirking as he walks down the school hallways.

More about Hierarchy

Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, and Lee Won Jung take on the main roles in Hierarchy. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Roh Jung Eui has made a name for herself by starring in popular dramas such as Dear M. and Our Beloved Summer. Lee Chae Min, on the other hand, is recognized for his roles in Crash Course in Romance and See You in My 19th Life. Kim Jae Won has left a mark with his performances in hits like Our Blues and King the Land. Ji Hye Won has captivated audiences with her acting skills in The Sound of Magic and My Perfect Stranger. Lastly, Lee Won Jung is well-known for his roles in My Perfect Stranger and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The series has been directed by Bae Hyun Jin. He has also directed hits like Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow. Choo Hye Mi wrote the script for this project. She also wrote for About Time.

The drama tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in as he holds a secret behind his innocence.

