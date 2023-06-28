Will HIGHLIGHT's Son Dongwoon promote as a member of group post-marriage to girlfriend? Agency responds

HIGHLIGHT's agency Around US Entertainment assured fans about Son Dongwoon's future in the group. The maknae of the group HIGHLIGHT announced his marriage through a handwritten letter on June 27, Fans started showering happy wishes and love on Son Dongwoon. However, some fans were not sure if he will stay in the group or not, to reassure the fans their agency released an official statement about his status in the group and his marriage plans.

Around US Entertainment's statement on HIGHLIGHT's Dongwoon

"Hello, This is Around US Entertainment.

Our artist HIGHLIGHT's Son Dongwoon will be getting married to a non-celebrity lover in the coming September. The ceremony will be held privately with family and close acquaintances. In consideration of both families and the bride-to-be, we ask fans to understand and not disclose the specific details including date and location.

Son Dongwoon plans to continue HIGHLIGHT activities as an active member, a singer-songwriter, and an entertainer even after marriage. We ask for your continued love and support for Son Dongwoon, who will greet you with a more mature image. Please send your warm blessings and congratulations to Son Dongwoon's family, who are about to begin a journey.

Thank you."

About Son Dongwoon

Son Dongwoon is a singer-songwriter and the youngest member of the K-pop group HIGHLIGHT. He debuted in 2009 under Cube Entertainment's BEAST and the group was active till 2016. In 2017, BEAST changed the name of the group to HIGHLIGHT when they moved to Around Us Entertainment.

Son Dongwoon is a very talented artist who has written multiple songs for both BEAST and HIGHLIGHT. Some of his notable solo music releases are Mini album Prelude: Voice, Act1 : The Orchestra, Son Dong Woon recently made his solo comeback with the mini album Happy Birthday with the title track Today's Weather. Today's Webtoon actor Son Dongwoon shared about his secret relationship and plan to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend on Instagram through a handwritten letter on June 27, he thanked group members and asked his fans for their continued love and support while he plans to have more mature image as a member of HIGHLIGHT.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: HIGHLIGHT's Son Dongwoon announces marriage plans with non-celebrity girlfriend in handwritten letter