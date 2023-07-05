Will Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho appear in upcoming play Pursuit of Happiness? Agency responds

"Kim Seon Ho will appear in the play 'Pursuit of Happiness,'" the agency told a South Korean media outlet on July 4th. The organization requested and stated that since there is still a significant amount of time before the performance, no details can be revealed at this time. The play Pursuit of Happiness (Memory in Dream) would feature Kim Seon Ho, according to a different South Korean media outlet earlier that day.

Pursuit of Happiness:

The play Memory in Dream is about Alice, who has a strange dream because she is saddened by Eden's death. In 2019, Kim Seon Ho portrayed Eden, a Californian taxi driver and band leader who meets Alice by accident in front of an art museum and weds her. From December, the Pursuit of Happiness will run for three months.

Kim Seon Ho’s activities:

With The Childe, which came out on June 21st, Kim Seon Ho made a comeback. A boxer-turned-boy is the focus of the action noir film The Childe, which follows him as he is pursued by mysterious men. The fans love his role as it is more villainous and mysterious than any of his previous characters. Additionally, he recently wrapped production on the film Tyrant. After the final sample of the Tyrant Program disappears due to a delivery accident, the movie tells the story of people gathering for different purposes chasing each other. In the movie, Cha Seung Won and Kim Kang Woo appear.

Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming project:

According to Kim Seon Ho's agency, he has been offered a role in Sister Hong's upcoming project 'Can this love be translated?', is definitely considering appearing in it, and is currently giving it a favorable review. The drama is a tragic love story in which a man who works as an interpreter for other languages meets a woman who talks about love in a completely different way from him. They both misunderstand and understand each other in different ways.

