Will HyunA take part in dating reality show EXchange with ex-boyfriend DAWN? Singer reveals

SOMI recently started her new show featuring her close friend HyunA in the first episode. The Nabillera singer and the Fast Foward singer asked each other multiple hot questions served with spicy food. HyunA was asked about dating shows like EXchange where ex-couples get back together again or move on to find new love. Furthermore, When talking about her Instagram feed hinting towards her ex-boyfriend DAWN she replied with a very genuine answer.

Will HyunA take part in dating reality show EXchange with ex-boyfriend DAWN?

SOMI started her new talk show called Yes Or Hot! where the artists would ask questions that get hotter and hotter with time to her guests. They have to either answer questions or eat the spicy food served to them. On August 23, the first episode was released on YouTube featuring HyunA as the first guest of the show. The two artists have shown their close friendship before and even though the gap between them is a bit high, they interacted very comfortably. What grabbed everyone's attention was a question regarding going on dating shows. SOMI asked her if she was offered to appear on a Korean reality dating show called EXchange. On this show ex-couples live together without revealing their past relationships, they either end up together again or find new love. Unexpectedly the Nabillera singer replied with a yes and asked the production to give her a call. However, she did not reveal who she would go with and answered only with yes. After giving the answer the singer agreed that the question was indeed sensitive.

HyunA's message for DAWN

When SOMI said the questions would get difficult moving further, she did not lie! Asking the I Am Not Cool singer about her Instagram feed she mentioned her ex-boyfriend. The DUMB DUMB singer asked, "You mentioned previously that you do not delete pictures even after the breakup. Will you clear up your feed or will you keep it as it is? HyunA replied with a cool yet thoughtful answer, "Yes, I only deleted what I wanted to. I want to keep my feed beautiful". SOMI looked at the camera and said, "She said yes. The other (DAWN) should also do the same". HyunA, "Do as you wish".

