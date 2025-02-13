Will Ju Ji Hoon return for The Trauma Code season 2? Actor dishes on chemistry with cast as fan interest grows

Released on January 24, the Ju Ji Hoon-led The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call had a successful debut on Netflix. Upon its OTT release, the drama quickly rose to the top 5 list in multiple countries, maintaining its position for over a week. With such a positive reaction to the show, Ju Ji Hoon was asked about the possibility of a second season by the K-media outlet Daily Sports on February 13.

Ju Ji Hoon revealed that filming the drama was an enjoyable experience for him, allowing him to grow close to the cast of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call in the process. According to him, if a second season of the medical drama were to be planned, he would like to be a part of it. However, since it is a sensitive series with many nuances to consider, "it would be hard to go through this (filming) process again (for another season)," he stated. Despite the challenges, he believes the effort would be worthwhile, as viewers would "love it."

He said, "The atmosphere on set itself was really good," as the cast got along well with each other. That would make it easy for him to film another season with them. "I’m sure that the chemistry with them will be great," the actor mentioned.

He also credited The Trauma Code cast for his newfound confidence. He confessed to being an "extreme I (introvert)" but shared that interacting with young actors on set daily helped him improve his public speaking skills.

Advertisement

Ju Ji Hoon contributed to leading the junior actors during filming, while they helped him become more comfortable being around people. He also praised the plot as a "cheerful and fun" take on serious issues, which he described as the drama's "biggest charm."

As the show received great love from fans, the actor expressed his willingness to return: "If it’s (Season 2) produced, there’s no reason to turn it down."