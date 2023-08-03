Will Jungkook sing at SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL? Fans speculate after hearing Seven at venue

SUGA of BTS aka Agust D will be beginning the last leg of his solo world tour on August 4. The singer is all set to show his musical abilities live again and to give fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The banners and posters outside the concert venue amazed fans and netizens as they show their enthusiasm to see SUGA on stage once again. As the concert drew close fans were wondering if there would be any guest singer on the show. Jungkook, the maknae of BTS is rumored to be performing with SUGA.

Will Jungkook perform Seven at D-DAY THE FINAL?

The Seven singer is making headlines for his remarkable achievements, he recently appeared on the talk show Suchwita hosted by his fellow member who is known for the song Daechwita. He made an impression on the Haegum singer as he did a fun Karaoke session at the show. Fans are speculating he might be a guest on D-DAY THE FINAL concert as the song Seven played twice on August 3 at the concert venue. People who witnessed this from the outside of the venue believed it was Jungkook himself who was singing the song. This has raised anticipation among the fans to see the two BTS brothers perform together on the same stage. They believe that there would be some kind of changes in the setlist of the concert as they heard Jungkook’s solo song Seven play at the dome. The Euphoria singer was featured along with eldest member Jin on the song So Far Away by Agust D and rumors also say he might perform this song as well. However, none of this is confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC or the artists themselves. Yet, fans have kept their hopes high.

About D-DAY THE FINAL

SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL will take place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, which can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators, on August 4 at 8 pm, 5 at 6 pm, and 6 at 5 pm. Given the heavy demand from the fans, Weverse will offer an internet streaming experience to satisfy the millions of SUGA’s fans. The non-VOD streaming fees have been revealed, along with exclusive bonuses for the fans with a membership who can also experience 4K or HD and multi-view services. Another option available for fans is single-screen HD viewing.

