Will Kim Seon Ho return to ‘2 Days & 1 Night’?: KBS replies to the petitions

Kim Seon Ho’s fate on the variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ was decided as the news of his sad departure was revealed to the fans on October 20. This came after the breaking news that the actor had shared an apology for his past wrongdoings in concerns to his ex-girlfriend. Former weather broadcaster Choi Young Ah posted on an online community platform about an ‘Actor K’ who she claimed has gaslighted her and had asked to abort their child under the pretext of marriage.

The actor was then removed from his ongoing appearance on KBS’ variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ where he was a regular cast member along with being replaced in his movies ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date'.

Following reports that revealed the said relationship and thereby hinted at Kim Seon Ho’s innocence to a certain extent, his fans came to the rescue. They have asked KBS to reinstate Kim Seon Ho in his rightful place as they call it and have written petitions to keep him as well as stop the “toxic cancel culture”.

The ads and endorsements starring Kim Seon Ho have also slowly but steadily returned to their original platforms much to the happiness of his supporters. He has also been revealed to continue his movie debut with ‘Sad Tropics’, with the filming scheduled to start this December.

KBS has now responded to the petitions with, "There was a consultation process before we finally announced our position on his departure. The production team is also very sorry that we can't show the harmony of six members who've been together for two years and have shown good chemistry."

