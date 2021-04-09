Will Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver be able to keep up with the box office legacy of The Penthouse?

Lee Je Hoon and Esom's Taxi Driver premiers today!

Following the finale of The Penthouse: War in Life, SBS' latest Friday-Saturday drama Taxi Driver, starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom, expected to be the next biggest project from SBS is set to air today, April 9, 2021. Scheduled for the 10 PM slot, Taxi Driver is based on an original webtoon called Exemplary Taxi (literal translation). The protagonist of the drama, Kim Do Gi, played by Lee Je Hoon, is a taxi driver for Rainbow Taxi Company. However, this business goes much deeper than what it looks like on the surface.

Rainbow Taxi Driver exacts revenge on behalf of its customers who avail this service. When victims are too powerless to avenge their perpetrators, Rainbow Taxi Service opts to do it for them. Kim Do Gi's own mother was also murdered, which, in all likelihood, brought him into this business. Esom plays Kang Ha Na, a staunch believer of justice and a sharp lawyer. Pyo Ye Jin plays Go Eun, serving as the hacker of the group.

The character of Lee Je Hoon can be described as a dark hero, although something completely different from anything you've seen before. Especially considering Lee Je Hoon's varied filmography, there is no doubt that he will take the narrative to a whole another level. Esom plays an equally strong attorney who does not stagger in the face of crime. Taxi Driver is expected to highlight the innumerable evils of modern Korean society in particular, such as school violence, sexual exploitation and violence, especially those that escape the eyes of the law.

The producer Park Joon Woo also shared, regarding Taxi Driver that the core of the drama lies in a philosophy of revenge, that of cutting off the shoots of crime, acknowledging the victim's pain, and punishing the wrong-doer. Owing to its premiere after the finale of The Penthouse, which ended with an average of 25.8% ratings, the expectations for Taxi Driver are high and it will be interesting to see how the ratings change.

You can watch Taxi Driver on Kocowa and Viki!

