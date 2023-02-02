Will LOONA promote as a full group again under Universal Japan? New report cites September 2019 deal

While it appeared that LOONA 's future is bleak, a light seems to be finally shining through the darkness for them as reports of their possible official promotions in Japan are being released. Universal Japan, under whose management the group is currently for their Japanese promotions is said to have a clause in their contract which allows them to continue activities even if their deal with BlockberryCreative breaks.

It is possible that all members of LOONA may be able to gather on stage once again as one. Reportedly, Universal Japan is looking to acquire full management rights of the group in Japan. This means that they can include everyone including Chuu who was removed from LOONA by BlockberryCreative and Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry who along with Chuu are no longer under its management.

What is Universal Japan planning on doing with LOONA?

According to reports, Universal Japan is in the process of materializing plans for official promotions for all 12 LOONA members in Japan. This means that the group may end up promoting in Japan henceforth instead of South Korea, which was their primary business location.

It is said that when in September 2019, Universal Japan signed with LOONA members for their Japanese promotions, their contracts said that even in a situation their contracts with BlockberryCreative were discontinued, the members must continue activities according to their commitments with Universal Japan. Moreover, if these terms are not fulfilled, the members must pay fines according to Japanese law. All members including Chuu will be required to promote in Japan and failing to do so may result in legal disputes in Japan. If the members disagree with the activities proposed by the Japanese agency without a probable reason, they are likely to get sued for the same.

Chuu’s reply to BlockberryCreative’s claims of tampering

Earlier, BlockberryCreative filed a petition against Chuu to ban her entertainment activities, claiming that she had pre-contact with BY4M studio even as her contract with them was valid in December 2021. Chuu replied to this saying that she cannot stand these false reports made against her and other LOONA members, and will soon express her position on the matter.