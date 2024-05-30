Will Lovely Runner's ECLIPSE ever promote as real life group? Lee Seung Hyub discusses potential plans

After the heartwarming conclusion of tvN’s popular K-drama Lovely Runner, fans are buzzing with curiosity about the fate of the fictional band ECLIPSE. Lee Seung Hyub, who stars in Lovely Runner and is a member of N.Flying, hinted at the potential for ECLIPSE to become a real-life group, possibly alongside co-star Byeon Woo Seok.

ECLIPSE’s real life promotions according to Lee Seung Hyub

Since their debut in the drama's premiere episode, ECLIPSE captured fans' hearts, sparking clamors for a concert or album release, despite being purely fictional. Their music resonated so deeply that songs like Sudden Shower, performed by Byeon Woo Seok (aka Ryu Sun Jae), soared to the top five on the MelOn music chart, igniting even more fervor among viewers.

With the songs gaining widespread acclaim, fans took to social media, urging for ECLIPSE to make appearances on music broadcasts or, if possible, to organize a live concert. Adding to the excitement, Lee Seung Hyub, portraying Baek In Hyuk in the series and a member of N.Flying, shared his reflections on the drama in a recent interview.

Lee Seung Hyub disclosed that he had conversations with his fellow actors from the band about their mutual wish to promote together. Since their rehearsals for Lovely Runner began, they often discussed the excitement of performing together. He noted that Byeon Woo Seok, who also possesses amazing singing talent despite being an actor, appeared enthusiastic about the idea of performing. Seung Hyub emphasized his belief that their joint performance would bring immense joy to their fans.

Listen to their song Sudden Shower here-

More about Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE

Byeon Woo Seok, portraying Ryu Sun Jae, the male lead in the time-slip series Lovely Runner, has captured the affection of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. In the drama, Sun Jae takes on the role of a prominent K-pop idol within the fictional band Eclipse. His electrifying performances on stage, ranging from powerful rock anthems to poignant ballads, have drawn considerable admiration. With such versatility and talent showcased throughout the series, he undoubtedly possesses the potential to transition into a idol in real life according to fans.

Lovely Runner which recently released its finale unfolds as a captivating and heartwarming tale centered around Im Sol (c), who finds herself transported through time to rescue her ultimate idol and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE.

This mesmerizing drama has left countless viewers swooning with its heartfelt plot and amazing chemistry. While it delves into the world of time slip romance, it also delves into themes of overcoming one's greatest fears. Through its compelling storytelling, the series imparts messages of hope and delivers a delightful love story that resonates deeply with audiences.

