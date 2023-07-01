Will Moon Ga Young appear in Delightfully Deceitful? Fans hopeful for possible Find Me In Your Memory reunion

On June 30th, several news sources reported that Moon Ga Young is set to reunite with actor Kim Dong Wook and director Lee Soo Hyun in the upcoming episode of Delightfully Deceitful. Moon Ga Young's cameo appearance is a gesture of support for her Find Me in Your Memory co-star Kim Dong Wook and director Lee Soo Hyun.

In the 12th episode, which will air on July 4th, Moon Ga Young will play an important role alongside Kim Dong Wook and Chun Woo Hee. Moon Ga Young's agency, KeyEast, confirmed these reports, stating that the actress will indeed be making a cameo appearance in the K-drama.

Moon Ga Young has once again shown her support for her Find Me In Your Memory family, marking not the first time she has done so. In the past, she made a special cameo appearance in the K-drama Sh**ting Stars, directed by the same director and featuring Kim Dong Wook.

Meanwhile, Delightfully Deceitful is an exciting collaboration between fraudsters and a tale of revenge against the ultimate evil, Lee Roum (played by Chun Woo Hee), a heartless scammer, and Han Moo Young (played by Kim Dong Wook), an overly empathetic lawyer. The K-drama stars Chun Woo Hee, Yoon Park, Kim Dong Wook, Park So Jin from Girls' Day, Hong Seung Bum and Lee Yeon,. Delightfully Deceitful can be watched on tvN and the OTT platform, TVING and is broadcasted every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST and.

Moon Ga Young Projects

As for her upcoming projects, Moon Ga Young has yet to choose her next K-drama for this year. Last year she appeared in the K-dramaThe Interest of Love alongside Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Ga Ram and Geum Sae Rok. She also starred in Link: Eat, Love, Kill alongside Yeo Jin Goo. Presently, the actress is actively participating in various fashion weeks held in different countries. Mun Ka Young has gained recognition for her leading roles in popular K-dramas such as True Beauty, Eulachacha Waikiki Season 2, Tempted, and several others.

