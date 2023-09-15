Will Moving have season 2? Webcomic writer Kang Full talks renewal plans for Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo starrer

Moving Season 2 might be a possibility and here is why. On the latest episode of MMTG which was released on September 14, Kang Full expressed his opinion on the likeliness of a second season. Kang Full is the original writer and artist of the comic that the drama Moving is based on. The writer also worked on the screenplay.

Moving season 2: Details revealed by writer

Moving season 2 might become a reality soon. On the 309th episode of the YouTube program MMTG, Kang Full was asked about the high expectations fans have regarding the drama getting a second season by host Jae Jae. The writer replied that as the original comic has a prequel and a sequel, there is a likelihood that the drama will also get a second season. The writer was quick to add that nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Kang Full gives details of the behind-the-scenes and casting process

Writer and artist Kang Full revealed that he wanted Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo to be together in the drama because he thought the two of them looked very good together. He furthered by giving details about the casting process for the two actors. After the production company contacted Jo In Sung, he instantly gave a thumbs-up after having read the comic. While the writer had his worries about whether only 36-year-old Han Hyo Joo agree to play a mother of a middle schooler, to his relief things worked out his way as he explained to the actor that the character resembled the aura of her personality.

Kang Full also gave a few spoilers for the last episode that is scheduled to air on September 20. He elaborated that the stories would be neatly tied up to suit the viewers' palate though the endings might be slightly different from the original comic. The Moving writer also joked about the famous dialogue, “He’s handsome” and how this particular dialogue was added especially because of actor Jo In Sung’s good looks.

Moving is a story about three high schoolers, each with different superpowers that they inherited from their parents. The students and their parents try to protect their identities from possibly harmful people and circumstances.

