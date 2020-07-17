Will Netflix's Indian Matchmaking return for season 2? Creator Smriti Mundhra says they've dropped a hint

Indian Matchmaking revolves around Mumbai's prominent matchmaker Sima Taparia bringing together South Asian singles across the US in a desi arrange marriage setting.

Netflix seems to be on the top of its game when it comes to streaming dating shows on its platform. After a handful of such shows like Dating Around, Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, Netflix dropped a brand new series titled Indian Matchmaking on 16 July. The show revolves around Mumbai's prominent matchmaker Sima Taparia bringing together South Asian singles across the US in a desi arrange marriage setting. While it has just been a day since the series dropped, the show has taken social media by storm. Many netizens seemed to have loved the show, while many others found it problematic due to the prevalent classist, sexist and colour references.

However, the makers of Indian Matchmaking already have big plans for season two of the show. Indian Matchmaking's Oscar-nominated creator Smriti Mundhra revealed that the series' finale cliff hanger is a hint for Netflix to pick it up for season two. "That's our little wink to Netflix to give us another season, please. This is an ongoing cycle of life for our community and for Sima, specifically. She's going to continue doing this work, on camera and off. The story continues. I truly hope that we're lucky enough to get a second season," Smriti told OprahMag.com.

While there is no green signal yet, Smriti said that the show's goal was to highlight modern arranged marriages in South Asian communities that are still prevalent. "I think a lot of people still think of arranged marriage in India as forced marriage. While those things still exist in more conservative communities and in rural areas, the vast majority of people are out there looking for life partners, just like anybody else in the world. They just have a different set of priorities and heightened involvement from their parents and their families," she said.

Adding that there's something appealing about having an arranged marriage in a world full of dating apps. "The parameters of these shows are appealing to people because we live in this paradox of choice. We live in a world where we have dozens of dating apps—you can like sort of dismiss someone with a swipe. There's something very appealing to having a more curated experience, like what Sima provides," Smriti said.

