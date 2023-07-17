Will NewJeans collaborate with The Weeknd for upcoming album Get Up? Here's what we know

While NewJeans' Super Shy is breaking the internet with its dance challenges, peppy music, and trendy clothes, there is another speculation that recently added to the hype. Ever since The Weeknd shared an Instagram story promoting NewJeans' Super Shy, fans are going gaga over the post.

NewJeans and The Weeknd collaborating

We have to admit that NewJeans' Super Shy is a catchy number and viewers all over the world are involving themselves in the Super Shy challenge. One such occasion that took the internet by storm is The Weeknd’s promotion of the song. The Canadian popstar recently shared an Instagram story where he was listening to Super Shy. The image also had a fire emoji which can be taken as a sign that the singer and actor thought the song was 'lit' and enjoyed it immensely. Ever since the post was shared, fans have taken to the internet to share their theories about a possible collaboration.

NewJeans’ Super Shy Music Video

The music video for Super Shy kicks off with a delightful scene of the girls joyfully riding their bicycles, enjoying themselves to the fullest. Their excitement reaches new heights when they stumble upon people from all walks of life indulging in their music. Whether it's in the park, on the road, on a bus, or even on a basketball court, their infectious melodies captivate everyone around. The video showcases their ability to embrace the moment, playfully declaring, I am Super Shy, but wait till I make you mine.

The visuals are a vibrant and a relaxing feast for the eyes, complementing the energetic atmosphere. The choreography blends athleisure styles with zumba-inspired movements, adding a fresh and unique element to their repertoire. Surprisingly, the girls are joined by talented dancers who showcase their skills in various locations, providing a refreshing twist compared to their previous videos. It's worth mentioning that their previous releases have consistently set trends in the music industry.

Jennie and The Weeknd collaboration

Considering this will not be the first time that The Weeknd will be collaborating with a South Korean group, fan theories might be true to a certain extent. The Weeknd previously collaborated With Jennie for their song One Of The Girls from the TV series The Idol. The track features the combined talents of The Weeknd, Jennie, and actress Lily Rose-Depp, who serenade listeners over a sensual slow-trap beat.

