Will NewJeans guest feature on IU’s Palette to promote Get Up? All details inside

NewJeans are currently stealing the limelight with their latest July comeback 'Get Up'. They have created a lot of buzz with the concept photos recently. Amidst all these, reports have it that they are going to guest star in IU's variety talk show Palette. Ever since the spark of the rumors, fans are eagerly waiting for the meeting.

IU X NewJeans

It has been reported that the South Korean rookie girl band NewJeans will make an appearance on IU's talk show called Palette to promote their upcoming return. According to Xportnews, NewJeans has recently finished filming for the show, but the exact date of the episode's broadcast has not been determined yet.

The addition of NewJeans to the guest list is expected to create a lot of excitement, as it is customary for singers who appear on the show to perform a song together with IU. Speculation about which IU song NewJeans will sing and which NewJeans song IU will perform will undoubtedly become a popular topic of discussion.

NewJeans Get Up comeback

NewJeans is getting ready for their highly anticipated return with 'Get Up.' Recently, they delighted their fans by sharing a preview of what's to come through a captivating set of concept photos. Unveiled at midnight KST on June 28, these teaser images provided an exciting glimpse into the group's upcoming comeback concept. In these enchanting snapshots, the members of NewJeans emit a heavenly presence, dressed in delicate chiffon outfits adorned with a captivating lavender hue.

IU’s Palette

Palette, hosted by IU, is a delightful talk show that exudes a warm and laid-back ambiance. This entertaining program skillfully combines humor with two musical segments. IU and her guests engage in song covers and enchant the audience with captivating duets. IU's Palette is known for hosting renowned guests like Gong Yoo, Suga from BTS, and Park Seo Joon.

