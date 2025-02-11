Will NewJeans join BANA as NJZ after HYBE tampering allegations? Related source says: ‘How did you…’

Various kinds of rumors about NewJeans have been circulating since their rebranding as NJZ. The latest developments indicate that the group might join the record label Beasts And Natives Alike (BANA). The agency has contributed to the creation of several of the girl group’s debut EP songs: Attention, Hype Boy and Cookie. The label is also behind their other hits like Ditto and OMG.

However, there hasn't been any confirmation from both sides regarding their alleged collaboration. BANA was approached with the inquisition regarding the signing of NJZ on February 11 by K-media Korean Herald. They avoided giving a direct answer but, notably, didn't deny the possibility. The speculations started when NJZ maknae (youngest member) Hyein revealed during an Instagram Live session on February 7 that the group is set to announce its new agency shortly.

In an attempt to reassure the worried fans, she said, "Don’t worry too much about us; we will announce a new agency soon." On February 10, Hanni raised curiosity by posting a cryptic message on NJZ's social media, saying, "Uh... It might take a while to get used to going live here." This hint might suggest that NJZ is adapting to a new setup, fueling speculations that the quintet may have already secured a new agency.

Additionally, South Korean rapper Kim Ximya's words also indicated NJZ's possible signing with BANA. Kim Ximya, who is under the label, said on his February 6 live that the company was preparing to introduce a new group. On reading a fan comment asking whether it was a girl group, he seemed stunned. Kim Ximya responded, "I am aware of it...How did you know?"

Advertisement

Another thing to be noted is that BANA's founder, Kim Ki Hyun, is known for his long-time friendship with former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, dating back to their time at SM Entertainment in the early 2010s. After the entire HYBE vs. Min Hee Jin battle, this might be a move by NJZ to show that they stand their ground.