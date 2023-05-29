Will Oh My Girl of Dolphin and Nonstop fame make their comeback post Jiho’s departure from group?

On May 29, Oh My Girl’s Yubin took to Weverse to chat with fans as well as hint at a group comeback, which got the attention of the fans. She said ‘something big is coming’ and now everyone is excited to see the pop queens bring another earworm of a song as they did with Dolphin, Nonstop and Dun Dun Dance. But the comeback will also mark the first after Jiho’s exit from the group.

Oh My Girl’s comeback:

Previously, the group did not openly talk about their comeback and rather just said that they were writing and working on the album. Oh My Girl appeared in 2015 with eight members : Hyojeong, Seunghee, JinE, Mimi, Yooa, Binnie, Jiho, and Arin. Afterward, in 2017, JinE pulled out from the group because of medical conditions, and they became dynamic as a 7 member group. After appearing on Mnet's ‘Queendom’ in 2019, ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Dolphin’ were released and ranked 7th in ‘Billboard's Best KPOP Album of 2020.’ They also won the 2020 MMA’s TOP 10 Award, 2021 35th Golden Disc Awards’ Digital Sound Bonsang, 2022 36th Golden Disc Awards’s Digital Bonsang, and 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards’ Best Performance Award.

The group members:

In March 2022, Oh My Girl released their second regular album, "Real Love." In May 2022, on the 7th anniversary of their debut, member Jiho withdrew from the contract renewal and it was regrouped with the other six members of the group. She released a letter to explain her reason for leaving the group. Jiho later changed her name to Gong Ji Ho and turned into an actress. Yooa, a member of Oh My Girl, released a solo album after the group was reorganized into a six-member group. Arin played a role in the tvN drama Alchemy of Souls 1 and 2, and Seunghee appeared in the KBS2 drama Oasis. Mimi is currently appearing on the variety show Earth Arcade 2 on tvN alongside LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon, Hyeri, Youngji and more. Yubin and Hyojung are also continuing their individual careers by showing up on a variety of shows.

