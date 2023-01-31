Will Park Bo Gum begin promotions as a singer after joining THEBLACKLABEL? New agency comments

Actor Park Bo Gum is an all-rounder and that is no surprising news. The Korean superstar has been well known in the Hallyu world as someone with unbound talent and a lot to show to the audiences, not just in terms of his acting but also his various other skills. Moreover, Park Bo Gum has previously released solo music including singles and a full album as well as singing an OST. To add to this, he enlisted in the navy military band for his mandatory military service once again proving his confidence in his own voice.

On January 30, the agency announced that Park Bo Gum has joined THEBLACKLABEL family alongside musical acts like soloists Jeon Somi, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Zion.T. after parting ways with Blossom Entertainment He is essentially the first actor to join their roster as the company is known to have been looking to build its actor management department with this step.

Park Bo Gum to promote as a singer next?

With this, eyebrows were raised as to why the successful actor decided to join this label when he probably had offers from other well-established actor management firms. Previously, it was reported that YG Entertainment was in talks with him to get him to sign with them, however, the report was soon denied. The same was the case with HYBE who promptly denied any such talks. Both these agencies would have made perfect sense as the former is known to house actors while the latter is known to invest in new ideas and the possibility of them having an acting department does not seem too unbelievable. Fans began to wonder if Park Bo Gum is looking to expand his presence in the music industry and possibly begin a proper singing career supported by promotions with his agency's help.

What does THEBLACKLABEL have to say?

Park Bo Gum’s new agency responded to the rumours and raised the curiosity even further as they said, “As this is the start of the contract between us, we haven’t discussed the direction of his promotions so far.”

Do you think Park Bo Gum should promote as a singer? Let us know below.