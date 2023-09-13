Will Red Velvet’s Irene not renew her contract with SM Entertainment? Report

According to a report published by the South Korean media outlet, Red Velvet’s Irene is hesitant to renew her contract with her agency SM Entertainment. Red Velvet who made their debut in 2014 in the K-pop music industry with a single titled Happiness has completed nine years in the industry this year. The group consists of five members - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.

Red Velvet’s Irene’s contract renewal with the agency

Red Velvet’s members have separate contracts varying in timeline that bind them with their current agency SM Entertainment. The group has been one of the most loved and successful girl groups in the K-pop music industry. According to the Fair Trade Commission in South Korea, an exclusive contract of any K-pop group is limited to a maximum period of 7 years, and these seven years are termed the make-or-break period for any K-pop group active in the industry. But Red Velvet seems to have broken the 7-year jinx already. The South Korean media news report suggests that Irene is taking her time to think over her decision to renew the contract or not.

About Red Velvet’s recent activities and future plans

Red Velvet released an EP called The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday in November 2022. The group also released a single titled Beautiful Christmas collaborating with Aespa for 2022 Winter SMTown: SMCU Palace. In April 2023, Red Velvet kicked off their fourth group concert R to V in Seoul and played their last stop in London in June 2023. In August 2023, SM Entertainment announced that Seuogi from Red Velvet had renewed her contract with the agency. Amid the contract renewal rumors, one has to wait and see whether it will work in the group's favor or not.

