Will Resident Playbook with Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si A, and more get shelved? Concerns rise amid growing fervor of medical strikes

Resident Playbook's premiere was postponed due to the ongoing medical strike in South Korea. The Hospital Playlist spinoff starring Go Yoon Jung and Shin Si A was scheduled to release after Queen of Tears but due to the growing favours for the medical strike, it was postponed with a possibility of a premiere.

Resident Playlist's possibility of being shelved

Resident Playbook was supposed to air in July but the release was postponed because of the medical strikes. Moreover, it was reported that the drama might get chucked altogether as the producers fear that they will receive criticism for romanticizing the lives of medical professionals.

It was reported that Resident Playbook is likely to air in 2025 as the network's weekend slot for this year is already filled. Additionally, the drama was scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024 but was postponed due to the mass resignations among medical residents in South Korea resulting in shortages in the medical community.

More about Resident Playbook

After the massive popularity of the Reply series and Hospital Playlist series, director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung collaborated again for the new tvN drama. Their work is known for the simple slice-of-life stories filled with comedy and nostalgia that not only appeal to Korean viewers but is a heartwarming watch for the global audience as well.

The story of the new drama Resident Playbook will focus on the residents of at Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will portray the busy lives of doctors and residents and also depict their friendships and turbulences. The speciality of the director and writer duo is that they find humour in a simple and hectic life and hence viewers are looking forward to their new endeavour. Moving’s lead actor Go Yoon Jung would be playing a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the university hospital.

