Will Seo In Guk and Lee Sung Kyung play lead roles in new drama In Your Brilliant Season? Find out

It was reported that Seok In Guk and Lee Sung Kyung may be seen as a new pairing on-screen in a new K-drama called In Your Brilliant Season. This will be the first time their pairing will be revealed on-screen. The new drama is said to be a romance genre K-drama. Both the actors have been offered the lead role for the show and they have confirmed to work in the K-drama.

About In Your Brilliant Season

It is only known that the upcoming K-drama is a romance genre drama. Seo In Guk is offered to play the role of Seon Woo Chan who is the male lead of the show. He is an animator who has a bright and animated personality, like the characters in his animation work. But deep down, there is something mysterious that he keeps with him. Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the role of Song Ha Ran who is the female lead of the show. She is a designer and the oldest daughter among the three sisters. She is known to be friendly and comfortable with everyone around her but she is not close to anyone. Both the actors confirmed their will to play the roles in the drama. The show is slated to release in 2024. Previously the role of female lead for the show was offered to Han Hyo Joo but she turned down the offer. In Your Brilliant Season is a 16-episode mini-series.

About Seo In Guk and Lee Sung Kyung

Seo In Guk made his acting debut in 2012 with Reply 1997. His debut won him praise from audiences and critics alike. In February 2023, it was confirmed that Seo In Guk will star in tvN series Death's Game. He was last seen in Café Minamdang playing the role of a profiler turned shaman. Lee Sung Kyung made her acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in It's Okay, That's Love. She won Best New Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for Flower of Queen in 2015. She was recently seen in Shooting Stars alongside Kim Young Dae.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Super Junior members Eunhyuk and Donghae have officially established their own label ODE Entertainment