Will Son Ye Jin play Min Hee Jin-inspired role in Variety with Squid Game 2’s Jo Yuri? Agency gives BIG reaction

Veteran actress Son Ye Jin has reportedly received an offer to star in the upcoming thriller drama Variety. According to the reports, she is currently reviewing the proposal and considering making a comeback to the small screen. If she accepts, this will mark her return to K-dramas after nearly two years, with her last project being Thirty-Nine in 2022.

The drama Variety is set against the backdrop of the K-pop idol industry, a world filled with glitz, glamour, and dark undercurrents. Son Ye Jin has been offered a role described as charismatic, refreshing and straightforward, inspired by Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR. The drama is expected to provide an intense and intriguing story, shedding light on the cutthroat nature of the entertainment world. The series will be helmed by director Kim Yong-hoon, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed series Mask Girl.

Earlier in January, reports surfaced that former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri was in talks to lead the drama. Jo Yuri, who has been actively transitioning into acting, gained major recognition for her role in Squid Game Season 2. If confirmed, Variety could be a major stepping stone in her acting career, further solidifying her presence in the industry.

Adding to the buzz, there has been speculation that Variety may also feature current idol group members in key roles. While no official confirmations have been made, the possibility of real-life idols participating in a drama centered around the idol industry has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans.

Amid the ongoing reports and rumors, both Son Ye Jin’s agency and CJ ENM Studios have issued statements clarifying that the actress has not yet confirmed her participation in Variety. They acknowledged that she was reviewing the offer but emphasized that no final decision had been made. Similarly, the production team has not confirmed Jo Yuri’s involvement but acknowledged that she is being considered for a lead role. For now, fans will have to wait for further updates as Variety continues to finalize its cast.