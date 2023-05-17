Will Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 be produced simultaneously? Netflix comments on plans

‘Squid Game’ took the world by storm following its release in 2021 and has continued to pique the audience's interest with its tight-lippedness, keeping the curiosity high always. The super secretive production of the second season is reported to have been scheduled for later this year with filming plans in place for July. Following the death of multiple crucial characters, it has been reported that actors Lee Jung Jae who played the role of Seong Gihun and Lee Byung Hun who played The Front Man (or Hwang In Ho) will be returning to reprise their roles.

Squid Game season 2 and 3

According to Korean media reports, the second and the third seasons of the famed money-chaser will be written and directed by the same person. It is presumed that this person is none other than the creator of the first season Hwang Dong Hyuk, who was known to be working on the script for the second installment. The filming for the second season is reported to begin in July this year, and a total of 13 episodes have been planned.

Both the actors, Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun, recently spoke to media confirming that they will be appearing in the next season and will be starting to film soon.

Netflix’s response about season 3 filming

Accordingly, a Netflix official responded to the reports saying, "The production team of 'Squid Game' is currently working hard to prepare for Season 2 to create a work that brings joy to fans." The production team official further added, "As it is still in the early stages, we would like to inform you that the specific details have not been confirmed."

Netflix has once again managed to stay low about their upcoming project and with a work as big as ‘Squid Game’, owing to its global reach and influence, it seems as though they will likely stay close-mouthed for the time being.

About Squid Game

The Korean series which first premiered on September 17, 2021, with nine episodes, introduced breakout stars like Jung Ho Yeon, Anupam Tripathi, Wi Ha Joon, and more, to the world. In addition, actors like Gong Yoo and Park Hae Soo made significant appearances on the show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gucci Cruise 2024: IU, Shin Min Ah, NewJeans’ Hanni, Alia Bhatt, Gulf Kanawut, and more attend event in Seoul