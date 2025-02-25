Will Study Group season 2 become a reality? Han Ji Eun points to Hwang Min Hyun's military service in new update

Study Group cast member Han Ji Eun hinted at the renewal of the high school drama for a second season. She opened up about the exciting possibility during an interview on the afternoon of February 24 at a cafe in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as reported by South Korean media outlet, Osen. The actress talked about Hwang Min Hyun's military service, hinting at a possibility of the drama's season 2 being filmed post his discharge.

Study Group just completed the airing of all its 10 episodes last Thursday, February 20. In case you are yet to watch the show, you can catch it on TVING, if you are based in South Korea. As for international fans, including those in India, it can be streamed on Viki. The lead actress of the action thriller, Han Ji Eun said during the interview, "In the case of Study Group, the director told us from the beginning that it would be a very speedy development. I saw a rough cut in the middle."

Even the fans agree that just 10 episodes wasn't enough for constructing a plot that has much more potential to delve into the lives and developments of the various characters. Regarding Hwang Min Hyun's military service, Han Ji Eun said, "We regularly meet and keep in touch." The show aired when the actor was already enlisted in the mandatory services. However, the two of them managed to watch the final episode together, as per Han Ji Eun.

That sparked hopes of them being in talks for the filming of the second season after Hwang Min Hyun returns to his civilian life in December 2025. She also said that she and the other cast members took the responsibility of promoting Study Group since the protagonist of the series, Hwang Min Hyun, wasn't present there. As per her, he was "the most disappointed and upset" because of not being able to attend the promotional events and also because the show ended without him getting to do more.

All those might be subtle hints to a possibility of Study Group 2. After the final episode of the show aired, many fans took to social media to express desires for the same.