Will T.O.P return to BIGBANG after Squid Game 2 fame? YG Entertainment clears rumors

In response to recent speculation about his possible return to BIGBANG, T.O.P has firmly denied any such plans, putting an end to the rumors circulating online.

Discussions about T.O.P’s potential comeback to BIGBANG gained traction in online communities after fans noticed that his name was still listed on the group’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, his Instagram profile continues to display the name ‘T.O.P Choi Seung Hyun’, leading many to believe that a reunion could be in the works.

Given T.O.P’s departure from YG Entertainment in 2022 and his previous statements suggesting a new chapter in his career, fans were divided on whether his continued association with BIGBANG’s branding was a hint at a possible return or merely an oversight.

On February 11, a representative of T.O.P officially dismissed the rumors, clarifying that there have been no discussions about him rejoining the group. “The name ‘T.O.P’ has consistently been listed in Choi Seung Hyun’s profile from the beginning”, the representative stated, addressing concerns that his social media activity might be hinting at a return. Furthermore, they referenced T.O.P’s previous interview related to Squid Game 2, where he expressed feelings of guilt toward his former bandmates but did not indicate any plans to reunite with them musically.

YG Entertainment, the agency that continues to manage BIGBANG’s official YouTube account, also weighed in on the controversy. They confirmed that the profile in question has remained unchanged since the release of the group’s last song, Still Life, in 2022. At the time of Still Life's release, the credits included all four remaining members of BIGBANG: G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and T.O.P. YG clarified that there had been no modifications to the listing since then, meaning T.O.P’s name appearing on the channel was not an indication of any ongoing projects with the group.