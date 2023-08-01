Will The Glory have part 3? Song Hye Kyo hints at renewal

Actress Song Hye Kyo who has taken the world by storm with her exceptional performance in K-drama The Glory revealed her intentions of starring in part 3 of the show. Descendants of the Sun actress jokingly spoke about the 3rd part of the successful revenge drama with the cast members.

Will The Glory have part 3? Song Hye Kyo opens up

The remarkable actress Song Hye Kyo sat down for the Baeksang interview and thanked her colleagues and co-stars, especially the ones who played the role of her bullies in The Glory. While talking about them the Encounter actress joked around saying it was hard to thank them. She expressed the excitement she felt while working with them and said it was fun to meet such good juniors. The Glory fame continued by sharing an inside joke that the cast members discussed if part 1 and part 2 succeed they would go for a part 3 as well. She mentioned that the male lead of the K-drama Lee Do Hyun will be soon enlisting for military service and when he returns she would be too old. The cast bantered around this topic but The Full House star confessed her wish to participate in part 3 if there was one and the same co-stars were to join. However, there is no confirmation on the production of The Glory.

About The Glory

The Glory is a Netflix K-drama starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Cha Joo Young, Kim Hieora, Jung Sung Il, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Gun Woo, and many Korean actors. The drama saw a huge success in South Korea as the show brutally portrayed the story of bullying victim Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) who took revenge against her perpetrators when they had all settled down in their lives. For the portrayal of Moon Dong Eun, She received praise as she showed her raw emotions and grabbed Blue Dragon's Choice Award Dasaeng at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 29. Likewise, her colleague and junior Lim Ji Yeon won Best Supporting Actress at the aforementioned award. Villainess Park Yeon Jin played by Lim Ji Yeon garnered massive attention and compliments for her exceptional performance.

