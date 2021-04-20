Will there be a Season 2 for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Here's what we know

Marvel's decision to send WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Emmys in different categories has hinted at the shows' future seasons.

Marvel has managed to make everyone's Coronavirus quarantine amid the pandemic a little better thanks to their series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the success of both the shows, fans have certainly been wondering if they will get to see a second season for the shows. In a recent report by IndieWire, it was revealed that the Marvel series will be submitted for Emmys in two different categories and that has come as a major hint about the shows having more seasons.

As per the report, Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer WandaVision will be competing in the Limited Series category, suggesting that it may not have another season in the offing. While speaking to IndieWire, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development, Nate Moore said, "I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality", suggesting that Wanda's character had reached its complete arc.

On the other hand, Moore suggested that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has hopes of continuing for multiple seasons saying, "That’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

We bet this news may come as a major disappointment for WandaVision fans who expected to see more of not only the Scarlet Witch but also Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

For the Emmys, both the Marvel series won't be competing with another as The Falcon and the Winter Solider will be submitted in the Drama Series, thus keeping alive the possibility of multiple seasons for the show.

