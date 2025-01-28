Will Travis Scott feature on BTS’ J-Hope and Don Toliver’s upcoming single LV Bag? Find out why fans think so

BTS’ J-Hope recently revealed that he will be releasing a collaboration track titled LV Bag with Don Toliver. However, Travis Scott’s recent posts on his social media page have sparked speculations among fans that he might also be featured in the song.

On January 28, 2025, Travis Scott took to Instagram and shared a cryptic Instagram story that instantly caught fans’ attention. The post included a screenshot of the reel for LV Bag uploaded by Don Toliver alongside an image of Louis Vuitton bags featured in the clip, leading many to wonder if this was a subtle hint about his involvement in the song.

The announcement for LV Bag was made during the Louis Vuitton 2025 Menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The song was played during the show’s conclusion, adding an extra flair to Pharrell Williams’ designs. Moreover, it is also produced by Pharrell featuring both Don Toliver and J-Hope.

J-Hope officially enlisted for mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist served as a training assistant at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army. Debuting as a K-pop idol in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, J-Hope has shown no signs of slowing down in his career.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also celebrated for his solo work. J-Hope officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box, which featured the singles Arson and MORE. The artist is expected to make a comeback with a brand-new record following his discharge, continuing his journey as a multifaceted performer.

Moreover, the K-pop idol also announced his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STREET, across North America and Asia. The concert will kick off in Seoul with three performance nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, 2025, and March 2, 2025. Recently, he also performed at Paris Fashion Week's charity event, Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, on January 23, 2025.

