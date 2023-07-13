Will TXT perform unreleased songs at Lollapalooza 2023? See what Beomgyu has to say

TOMORROW X TOGETHER may perform an unreleased song Lollapalooza 2023. The five-member group is the first one in K-pop to headline a renowned international music festival like Lollapalooza. Recently Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun of TXT appeared on a variety show where they hinted towards the set list of their performance which may include an unreleased song.

TXT may perform an unreleased song at Lollapalooza

TOMORROW X TOGETHER were recently invited to Mnet's variety show called Dope Club. The variety show is hosted by Choreographer Minhawk Back, also known as Back Koo Young from Street Man Fighter. The episode aired on July 12 and featured members Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun of TXT. Since TOMORROW X TOGETHER has earlier performed at Lollapalooza as the first K-pop group to do so and will be headlining the music festival which will take place in Chicago. Minhawk Back asked them regarding their preparations for their show and which songs they will be performing.

Beomgyu replied that since they have to perform for around one and a half hours, they are planning to perform songs that they had done in their previous concert. Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform their new collaboration song with the Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That. Furthermore, Beomgyu gave slight spoilers which may be true, and added, "and some other songs that we can not talk about". To which Minhawk Back reacted, "Oh! There will be unreleased songs!" Beomgyu and Taehyun teased saying that there could be and they do not really know about it. While Soobin laughed it out, clapping in reaction to this.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent activities

The TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai joined hands with the pop band the Jonas Brothers. The two mega-groups released their single Do It Like That on July 7, which received a lot of love from listeners and fans. TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas brothers gave a fresh summer song that is co-written by One Republic's Ryan Tedder. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will soon release their first documentary special called TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER. The documentary film will be premiered on July 28 on Disney+Hotstar

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan spotted playing golf? Korean netizens LOVE this new friendship