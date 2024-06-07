Will TXT's Soobin form rap duo with BTS' Jin? Hilarious fan question receives special response from K-pop star

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the boy group after dropping their latest mini album, are currently on their third WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE.

In a new video that came online, it was revealed that a fan playfully asked when BTS’ Jin and Soobin’s rap duo would form through a banner at TXT’s concert. The boy group leader in his sweet way answered by nodding his head.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are currently in the middle of the US leg of their third world tour called WOLRD TOUR ACT: PROMISE.

On June 7, 2024, a video and photo were shared on Twitter (now X) revealing that a fan asked a hilarious question to TXT’s Soobin during their concert and he answered. The moment was captured and shared with fans over the world who were elated to see the boy group’s leader’s response.

As it happens, the fan had a sign that read ‘Soobin X Seokjin (BTS’ Jin) rap duo when?’ TXT’s leader Soobin read it and replied with a special response while smiling brightly, he said he wanted it to happen as well and nodded.

See the fan’s sign and TXT’s Soobin sweet reply to it here:

Interestingly, Jin and Soobin are both vocalists, but fans are always eager to see their rapping skills. The fans have also shown their interest earlier in seeing Jin and Soobin's collaboration happening.

Know more about TXT’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the charismatic five-member boy group that has been captivating fans with its music and interesting styles since its debut days. TXT is made up of Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and HueningKai.

Recently, they dropped their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside the lead track Deja Vu. The album earned their 10th charting on the Billboard 200 making them the only other K-pop artist in history ever to achieve the feat besides BTS.

Meanwhile, TXT will conclude the US leg of WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE on June 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C.. They will later begin the Japan leg of the tour in July 2024.

