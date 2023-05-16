Will Yoo Ah In's alleged refusal to attend trials result in police arrest amid drug scandal? Deets inside

In a surprising development, renowned actor Yoo Ah In has become entangled in a controversy involving alleged drug use. The star of 'Hellbound' has chosen not to cooperate with authorities, leading to speculation about his involvement and the potential repercussions he might face. Recently, Yoo Ah In received a positive test result for propofol usage in a police drug case on February 23, 2023. A report from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety asserted that the 37-year-old actor had obtained propofol for non-medical purposes since 2021, prompting a police investigation. Authorities have indicated that if Yoo Ah In persists in refusing to cooperate with the investigation, they may proceed with his arrest.

Allegations of drug use and legal implications

According to reports, it has been revealed that the actor in question has decided to cancel his scheduled appearances for questioning, citing an overwhelming presence of reporters awaiting his arrival. Originally, he was expected to appear before the police for his second round of questioning. However, it appears that he arrived near the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency but left abruptly without engaging in the intended proceedings. As a result, the police have rescheduled the meeting for the upcoming weekend. Interestingly, it seems that the actor's team is insisting on a private questioning session, presumably to maintain a level of confidentiality and minimize public scrutiny.

In response to these developments, an official at the National Police Agency has reportedly expressed their stance on Monday, indicating that if the actor persists in refusing to attend the scheduled questioning, the police will be left with no choice but to pursue an arrest warrant. The actor's continuous absence from the investigative process has raised concerns and prompted the authorities to take more decisive action. By seeking an arrest warrant, the police aim to compel the actor's cooperation and ensure that he fulfills his legal obligations in this matter. The situation has intensified, and the actor now faces the possibility of legal consequences if he fails to comply with the ongoing investigation.

Yoo Ah In's career and reputation are at stake

According to sources from K-media, an official stressed “the police's determination to proceed with the actor's interrogation at the earliest possible opportunity. They emphasized that if a mutually agreeable date for questioning cannot be arranged through consultation, the authorities will be compelled to consider resorting to an arrest.”

The actor, who is known by his legal name Uhm Hong Sik, is currently facing serious allegations related to the illicit use of multiple drugs. These substances include propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, and zolpidem, a medication typically prescribed for insomnia but allegedly used for non-medical purposes.

As a result of this controversy, Yoo Ah In's professional career has suffered significant repercussions. One notable consequence is his removal from the cast of the highly anticipated second season of the popular series Hellbound, which had initially included his participation. This decision to exclude him from the show can be attributed directly to the ongoing allegations and their detrimental impact on his public image and reputation.

