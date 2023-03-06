Will Yoon Bak join Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye for Doctor Slump?

Yoon Bak is a South Korean actor under H& Entertainment who has recently gained a lot of attention thanks to his picks in versatile roles. According to reports on March 6, it was noted that Yoon Bak will be joining the lineup of casts for the upcoming medical drama ‘Doctor Slump’. He is set to join the star cast of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye who have been announced as the two leads on the show.

Yoon Bak in Doctor Slump

Based on the reports, it is known that Yook Bak will be playing the role of Dae Young in the upcoming show. Previously, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye were confirmed to have been reuniting after previously acting together on ‘The Heirs’. The crew of the K-drama includes the director Oh Hyun Jong, who has worked on ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ and ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. Meanwhile, ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ and ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ writer Baek Sun Woo.

About Doctor Slump

The medical drama will follow the lives of doctors who end up in a slump while trying their best to save as many people as they can. Park Shin Hye was offered the role of Nam Ha Neul while Park Hyung Sik has been roped in to play Yeo Jung Woo, the two doctors who end up living in a rooftop house after deciding to quit their jobs as doctors. The fresh pairing has brought a lot of attention from fans of the two who are expecting a new favourite couple to be formed from the romance drama experts.

About Yoon Bak

After initially continuing his career as a musician, Yoon Bak turned to acting, starting out with smaller roles. His participation in K-dramas like ‘What Happens to My Family’, ‘Flower of Queen’, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ and more recently ‘Fanletter Please’ have become topics of discussion thanks to the nature of his roles. He has previously acted in the medical drama ‘Good Doctor’, making this his second one.

It was reported that ‘Doctor Slump’ held a script reading session on March 4, with plans of beginning filming soon.

