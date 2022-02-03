Will you be the 5th member of BLACKPINK? Answer how you’d react to these stressful situations & find out

Whether you want to see if you’re BLINK enough to join BLACKPINK or just want to find out if you have what it takes to be a BLACKPINK member, we’ve got just the quiz for you! All you have to do is answer what you would most likely do in these stressful situations, as a potential rockstar and we’ll tell you if you have a future with the popular South Korean all-girl band! Scroll down to take the quiz!



ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ