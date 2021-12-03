'Will you miss him?' asks Alvaro Morte aka The Professor as fans gear up for Money Heist Season 5 finale

Money Heist is all set to come to a close with Season 5 Volume 2. The final five episodes of the famed Spanish series will take us through the world's greatest heist and all fans can think about is whether The Professor and his team will successfully escape Bank of Spain. After the painful death of Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) in the last season, the big finale may come with more shocking deaths and as promised by the makers, will be an extremely emotional affair.

As fans around the world have been counting the hours to witness the epic finale to one of the most-loved Netflix series, the show's lead cast member, Alvaro Morte aka The Professor, shared a character poster and asked fans if they are going to miss seeing him in the series. Sharing the poster, in the captions, Morte wrote, "You tell me the truth… Are you gonna miss him?"

The comments section on Morte's post flooded with messages from fans who mentioned how they are "already missing" his character, even before the release of the finale. Several fans also posted a string of heart emojis as they sent their love for the actor's beloved character.

Check out Alvaro Morte's post here:

The second part of Season 5 will see The Professor himself entering the Bank of Spain as seen in the promo of the finale. After Tokyo's shocking death, we are expecting The Professor to be beyond devastated and with no escape plan in mind this time, it's going to be an exciting journey for fans to see what Morte's character does next.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 releases on Netflix on December 3.

How much are you going to miss The Professor? Tell us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Five characters who may die in the big finale