Win For You: aespa's Winter and Im Siwan to release collaborative new single

In an unexpected collaboration any fan can think of, SM Entertainment announced that Im Siwan and aespa member Winter will be collaborating together to release a new single called Win For You. The new single will be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST. The announcement was made by dropping a teaser image on the SM Classics X (formerly Twitter) handle. You can check out the teaser image of the new collaborative single below.

About aespa's Winter

aespa is a K-pop girl group that made its debut in 2020 under SM Entertainment. The group has four members - Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Winter, whose real name is Kim Min Jeong, holds the position of lead vocalist and dancer along with being a visual in the group. She is also part of the first unit, GOT the Beat which is part of the female project group called, Girls On Top which released a debut digital single called Step Back. She was revealed as the first member of aespa and towards her debut her avatar æ-WINTER through a video called SYNK, WINTER.

About Im Siwan

Im Siwan also known as Siwan is a Korean singer and an actor. He was a member of K-pop boy group ZE:A who made their debut in 2010. As a singer, Im Siwan has released some collaborative songs and given OSTs for various K-dramas. He is also seen playing notable roles in K-dramas like Run On, Summer Strike, and more. Im Siwan has completed his mandatory military service. Im Siwan recently held a fan concert in Seoul which was called YIM Si Wan 2023 'WHY I AM in SEOUL'. He is also a cast member for the upcoming second season of Netflix's hit show Squid Games.

