WINNER announces first solo concert in two years; Details inside

WINNER have announced the group’s first solo concert in about two years, ‘WINNER 2022 Concert’! YG Entertainment released official details on February 18, announcing the South Korean boy group’s upcoming concert. According to the announcement, the concert is scheduled for April 30 through May 1.

April 30’s concert will be taking place as an offline show, while the performance on May 1 will include an online live stream as well. The concerts will be taking place at Seoul’s Olympic Hall from 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST) onwards on both dates. Meanwhile, tickets go on sale beginning February 28 for fan club members, and March 7 for the general public. Additionally, tickets for the online concert will go on sale via Weverse Shop on March 8.

The members of WINNER also relayed a message for their fans via their agency, sharing, “We miss our Inner Circles so much. What we want more than anything, and what our fans want to see more than anything, is our stage (performance). We want to talk more about what's coming, but we wanted to start out by delivering the best news first, so we are sharing the news about the solo concert.”

WINNER debuted in August 2014 with the album ‘2014 S/S’. The group’s most recent comeback as a full group was in April 2020, with their third studio album, ‘Remember’. The release went on to record the group’s highest first-week sales to date on the Hanteo Chart.